ST. FRANCIS, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a missing man on the Rosebud Reservation will resume this morning after it was called off due to Monday’s heat.

Authorities say Brian White Hat was last seen on Friday. Crews searched areas near his family home on Monday.

Officials say there were some unexpected challenges due to the extreme heat. If you have any information about where he may be, you are asked to call 605-747-2910.