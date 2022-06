SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for a missing six-year-old.

Police say Akeer Awuol was last seen wearing a purple long sleeve shirt, red shorts, no shoes and carrying a pink, heart-shaped pillow.

Police are looking in the area of 33rd Street and Fernwood Avenue, which is where the child was last seen.

If anyone knows the child’s location, you are asked to call 605-367-7000.