Search for missing and endangered hunter in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies are searching for a missing and endangered hunter near Deerfield Lake.

66-year-old Larry Genzlinger, who is from Howard, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say he was elk hunting with his nephew in the area of Six Mile Road and Ditch Creek Road.

Pennington County Search and Rescue and several other agencies searched for Genzlinger through the night until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Fog and rain have not allowed aerial support during the search.

Genzlinger was last seen wearing a camo jacket and pants with a black Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation hat. He is described as a white male, stands 5-foot-9 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and a gray beard.

Genzlinger has congestive heart failure and diabetes. He has been without food or insulin for more than 24 hours.