SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — Police in Sheldon, Iowa are asking for the public’s help in finding a man and baby boy.

Jake Gritten Jasper Gritten

Officials say 19-year-old Jake Gritten was caring for a 1-year-old boy named Jasper in Sheldon. They were last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Prairie Ridge Apartments.

Attempts to contact Jake have been unsuccessful.

If you have any information on where Jake and Jasper may be, you are asked to call the Sheldon Police Department.