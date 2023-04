RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are looking for an inmate who escaped on Thursday.

Brandon Comes Flying

Investigators say 42-year-old Brandon Comes Flying left his community assignment without authorization and did not return to the Rapid City Minimum Center.

Comes Flying is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and forgery. If you know where he is, you’re asked to call police immediately.