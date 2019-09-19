Search for hit-and-run suspect in Day County

WEBSTER, S.D. (KELO) — In northeastern KELOLAND, authorities have suspended their search for a man the say is involved in a hit and run.

Officials in Day County say it happened Wednesday evening north of Webster. The man ran into a cornfield, after the crash.

He’s described being around 5-foot, 2-inches and has several tattoos. He was last seen wearing a white or green t-shirt with a molded fiberglass logo and grey jogging pants. Authorities say he might be barefoot.

As far as officials know, he isn’t armed. But, they encourage people who live in the area north of Webster to keep your homes and cars locked.

Authorities are planning on starting the search again Thursday morning.