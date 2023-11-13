BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings County Sheriff’s office is looking for a driver who passed a school bus while its lights were activated and children were getting off.

It happened on Thursday afternoon on Highway 13.

The bus driver reported seeing a black Ford SUV pass the bus. The vehicle had a partial South Dakota license plate of 6JD.

Anyone with any information about this case can contact the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office at 605-696-8300 or Brookings Area Crimestoppers by calling 605-692-STOP (7867).