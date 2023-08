SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are asking for help find two teenagers.

According to a post on X, Jamarcus Richards, 13, and Matthew Richards, 15, are considered runaways. Police say the two left home near 12th Street and Valley View Road during the night.

Authorities say Matthew left without medication that he needs.

If you see either teenager, you are asked to contact police.