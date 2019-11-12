Search for 1974 missing woman to be held Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are turning their attention to one of South Dakota’s oldest cold cases Wednesday.

Ellabeth Lodermeier hasn’t been seen since 1974.

Her husband Gene was a person of interest in the case, but was never charged with her murder. Two years after she disappeared, her purse and credit cards showed up in Canada

Then in 1992, a farmer discovered her wallet and checkbook on a river bank just east of Sioux Falls.

Wednesday morning searchers will return to the area with a cadaver dog.

They’ll be focusing on a stretch of river near the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum, which is just off of Highway 42.