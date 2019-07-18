Search continues for missing woman from Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities continue to search for a woman reported missing Sunday morning when she did not return home.

21-year-old Ester Wolfe was last seen the day before when she requested to leave early from work after Jesse Sierra visited her.

She is believed to be in the Rapid City area.

Authorities say they were able to get in contact with friends of Wolfe, who say they may have seen her at a sporting event Saturday night.

Law enforcement believes Wolfe is endangered because Sierra has a history of reported domestic assault when the two were previously involved in a relationship.

Wolfe is said to be 5’3″ tall, 130 lbs. with brown eyes and long brown hair. Sierra, 33, is 6’2″ tall, 185 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

In addition to looking for Wolfe and Sierra, authorities are searching for his Chevy Avalanche.

Example vehicle; not actual vehicle

If you see Wolfe, Sierra or the suspect vehicle, you are asked to call authorities right away at 605-394-4131.