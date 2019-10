PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – It is day three in the search for a missing hunter, and there is still no sign of 66-year-old Larry Genzlinger.

Genzlinger was last seen Tuesday afternoon while elk hunting near Deerfield Lake.

Family members say he has congestive heart failure as well as diabetes and worry he has been without food or insulin since he disappeared.

If you have seen Genzlinger, you are asked to call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.