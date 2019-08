SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search continues for Sioux Falls vandals.

Over the last few days, someone has been breaking out windows on cars all across the city.

On Tuesday, law enforcement said they received 44 reports of broken car windows over the past weekend and Monday night.

Since then, police have gotten at least four more reports.

Police say the one thing the victims tend to have in common is that their cars were parked in the street.