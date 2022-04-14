SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Hanson County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a search and rescue mission for 60-year-old Kay Flittie this weekend.

Volunteers are asked to come to the Spencer Fuel Mart off exit 353 on I-90 at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with an ATV is encouraged to help.

The state of South Dakota issued an endangered missing advisory for Flittie on Tuesday.

On April 5, 2022, Flittie was supposed to leave Sioux Falls and drive to Arkansas, but she did not arrive.

Authorities say at around 2 p.m. that day, Flittie called a family member from a rural area in Hanson County. Law enforcement also received calls about a woman who appeared to be confused while walking on the shoulder of the road.

Flittie’s car was found on I-90 near exit 352 in Hanson County.

Flittie is a white woman with light colored hair and hazel-colored eyes. She is 5’7” tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

If anyone has information or has recently seen Flittie, please call the Sioux Falls Police Department at (605) 367-7000.