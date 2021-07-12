Search and Rescue K-9 helps find missing teen in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple crews in Pennington County were called to help find a missing teen over the weekend.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old was reported missing south of Pactola Lake around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Pennington County Search and Rescue K-9 Team was called in to help officers from the U.S. Forrest Service, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in the search.

Officials say a search dog named Tango was sent out from the area where the teen was last seen. Tango was able to lead searchers to the missing teen.

The victim was found unharmed and was reunited with family around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.