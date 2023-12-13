RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Pennington County Search and Rescue is looking for new recruits to add to their team.

The Search and Rescue team was formed a year after the 1972 flood and has been a volunteer unit since.

“So we fill all the gaps that Law Enforcement, Fire Service and EMS can’t fill. So all the extrication, the rope rescue, getting the person from where they are to the medical needs that they need,” Assistant Team Leader Tiana Shuster said.

While searching and rescuing is the main facet in what they do, they are just another layer of first responders here in Rapid City, helping those in need.

Over 20 people showed up to this event looking to join the team and help their community.

“I think that’s really awesome. My training class was actually fairly small this last year. We only had 4 people, so it’s really cool to see a big group come in and that we could possibly get a lot more volunteers on our team this year,” Team Member Gretchen Emrich said.

Gretchen Emrich is about to finish her first year as a volunteer and said that her personal background drew her in.

“I’m very much into hiking, rock climbing, I’m outdoors a lot and I thought why not combine that with my medical background? So taking my outdoor side, my rope skills and coming in to see patients and help them and get them back. Because it’s definitely something that I could end up with myself in that position,” Emrich said.

“I absolutely love being on the team, being able to help people on what probably is their worst day of the year if not more. And being able to work with the people on the team to serve one goal, to be able to get those individuals the care they need,” Shuster said.

The Search and Rescue team meets every Tuesday night to train and better prepare themselves when called on.

The application process will close on December 31st as spots are limited on the team.