Search and Rescue Dog of America helping in search for Serenity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Searchers spent the weekend in western KELOLAND, looking for any sign of Serenity Dennard.

The little girl hasn’t been seen since she walked away from the Children’s Home Society in February. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Facebook Sunday.

It gives a look at one member of the search team who was helping out this weekend — Hawk. He’s a part of Search and Rescue Dogs of America.

But despite the hard work of the crews they didn’t find Serenity.

The post says Hawk will be helping with the search until Thursday.

