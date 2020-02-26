‘Seam Readers’ The Hidden Art of Hitting co-authored by Dennis Tiefenthaler and his son

There may be snow on the ground, but the boys of summer are already focusing on baseball.

A new book out called ‘Seam Readers’ The Hidden Art of Hitting was co-authored by Armour, South Dakota native Dennis Tiefenthaler and his son Jared.

Dennis Tiefentahler made a name for himself in South Dakota sports in the late 70s and early 80s when he played for the Armour Packers who went on a 64 game winning streak that included multiple state championships.

But it was baseball where Tiefenthaler really excelled.

He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays while in high school and by the Baltimore Orioles while in college.

Now Tiefentahler is sharing what he knows about the game in his new book “Seam Readers.”

“You know what, ‘Seam Readers’ is something I came up with a long time ago,” Tiefenthaler said.

We spoke with him and his son Jared via Facebook from Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Tiefenthaler says ‘Seam Readers’ teaches kids how to recognize pitches by reading the seams; whether it’s a fast ball, curveball, or slider.

“Because a four-seam fastball today looks the same as it did over 100 years ago when Babe Ruth was playing,” Tiefenthaler said.

“When you’re just playing catch with your son or kids out there, it’s very easy to tell the patterns, the spin creates are very different one from the next,” Jared said.

Two years ago, Tiefenthaler pitched the idea to his son, who was still in college at Black Hills State, who got the ball rolling with the idea of designing a training app that goes along with the book.

“You can look at it as flash cards for pitches, that’s kind of a term we’ve been using to help people understand,” Jared said.

They’re hoping ‘Seam Readers’ will be a homerun with kids and make them better players at the plate.

Tiefenthaler says the book Seam Readers is available on Amazon, the training app will be free and available in April.