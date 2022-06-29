SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation jobs database website has been down since Sunday.

In a news release, the DLR says the outage for the website is from outages the external vendor is experiencing. DLR says the outage will not affect the reemployment assistance program and people may continue to file claims, weekly payments and receive weekly benefits if eligible.

Job seekers are encouraged to contact their local job service offices for assistance or visit third-party job websites.

Updates for the SDWORKS website will be posted on the website and through DLR social media accounts.