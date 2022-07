SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation’s main job website is back up and running after being down for more than two weeks.

The jobs database and virtual labor market information system called SDWORKS is back online after the site’s vendor, Geographic Solutions, Inc. had an outage that started on June 26.

Job seekers can again search through the thousands of jobs posted on the SDWORKS website.