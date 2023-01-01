SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One Sioux Falls organization is doing its part to make sure everyone can celebrate the new year.

Attendees at the South Dakota Urban Indian Health New Year’s Eve Wacipi said goodbye to 2022 and welcomed in 2023.

“Nothing better than coming to a pow wow celebrating the New Year singing and dancing and expressing our traditions and enjoying ourselves,” said Leo Baker, drummer and attendee.

The event was filled with food, vendors, drummers and dancers from across South Dakota and beyond.

“We’re really just enjoying ourselves, you know, enjoying the fact that we’re still here, we’re still enjoying the same things we’ve been doing for hundreds of years,” Baker said.

This event is a first for the organization. CEO Michaela Seiber says they wanted to host a sober event so everyone could celebrate…

“It’s just a great way to show folks in our community that there’s a support out there, which doesn’t involve, you know, bars or parties or anything like that on New Year’s, it’s just getting together and laughing together and enjoying a meal together,” said CEO of SDUIH, Michaela Seiber.

and bring all communities of people together to welcome the new year.

“We welcome everyone. We love to teach people and we just know that that’s how we’re going to make a better community is by being inclusive, and making the space for everyone,” Seiber said.