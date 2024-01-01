SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As people across KELOLAND prepared for 2024, South Dakota Urban Indian Health was providing a sober place to celebrate.

With the banging of drums and dancers in step; attendees here at the Coliseum said goodbye to 2023 and welcomed in 2024.

This is the second annual sober New Year’s Eve event hosted by South Dakota Urban Indian Health.

“We’re focusing on sobriety. It’s a holiday that’s really marked with alcohol, and celebrating goodbye, going out to bars, and it’s hard for our relatives to find something healthy to do. So it’s why we decided to create a healthy event,” Seiber said.

Attendee Jerri Comer completed her Red Road Recovery program this month. She says it’s great to have a way to celebrate without the pressures to drink.

“I feel like being here tonight will bring a lot of us together and help us be stronger, to stay on the path of sobriety,” Comer said.

The event also included food options, vendors, prizes and activities for children. Sieber says she hopes the event brings everyone from the community together.

“Everyone should be a part of this. It takes a community to feel the hurt that’s going on and we want to bring everyone into this with us,” Seiber said.

The event ran until midnight at the Coliseum. Everyone was welcome to attend.