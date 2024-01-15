SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If South Dakota Urban Indian Health’s downtown Sioux Falls location had not been open Monday, Stacy Farmer has an idea where he’d be warming up.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Probably from gas station to gas station, but that gets old, too,” Farmer said. “Just go in there to warm up, buy a pop or something then go somewhere else to warm up.”

And he’s got warm words for this spot.

“This is like my home away from home,” Farmer said. “It’s like my family over here. They treat us really good over here.”

Daniel Flute is keeping warm here, too.

“You can’t beat it,” Flute said. “It’s a great place to be, great people. People who care about you.”

“We’re open to anyone,” South Dakota Urban Indian Health CEO Michaela Seiber said. “We are an urban Indian organization, but we see anyone and everyone, and we welcome everyone into our location. So we’re open for anyone if they just need somewhere to warm up. The huge factor was that our libraries were closed today because that is one of the big spots where people can hang out and warm up.”

Both Flute and Farmer have been staying at local shelters recently. Typically, South Dakota Urban Indian Health is closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but not Monday.

“Our team was not comfortable with remaining closed today with so many of our relatives who are unhoused or not having a spot to hang out,” Seiber said.

And their efforts have gone beyond keeping a warm space available.

“We had our teams out this weekend, too, driving around,” Seiber said. “We did grab a couple people out of stairwells, parking garages and take them over to the shelters at night.”

South Dakota Urban Indian Health is a nonprofit organization; it has two locations in Sioux Falls and one in Pierre. The downtown Sioux Falls location was the only location open Monday.