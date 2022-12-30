SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you’re looking for a way to spend New Year’s Eve, you may want to check out an event put on by South Dakota Urban Indian Health.

Preparations are underway at the Multicultural Center, where staff with Urban Indian Health is setting up for a big event.

Saturday night, the group will be hosting its Inaugural New Year’s Eve Sobriety Wacipi.

“We know so many of our folks in Sioux Falls struggle with finding healthy things to do, and there are a lot of other places, tribes, reservations, around the area that do pow wows like this on New Year’s Eve,” CEO of SDUIH, Michaela Seiber said.

Seiber says there was a need in the community.

“We’ve heard a lot from our relatives that there just isn’t enough to do, they need more support, they need more sober things to do, they need more community, and it’s hard when you’re moving away from the reservation and that community you know,” Seiber said.

The event is open to everyone of all ages. Doors open at 6:00 pm with the grand entry at 7:00 pm. There will be a round dance at midnight.

“We are hoping we get a lot of dancers; I know there are a couple drum groups that are coming, but I know the community is definitely excited about this because it’s our first year,” downtown manager, SDUIH, Shaina Yellowback said.

Earlier this year, the health organization hosted an inaugural Two Spirit Wacipi. Seiber says you can expect more celebrations like this in the future.

“It was a small event, but it was important for that community to show that Urban Indian Health is really supportive of that community, so look for us to do more of those types of events and bring that back to Sioux Falls in an urban setting,” Seiber said.

“This is something Sioux Falls definitely needed, and I know our people have been wanting to get together after COVID, and this is one thing we can get together and have a good time,” Yellowback said.

There will be food and t-shirts available along with prizes given throughout the night. It wraps up at about 12:30.