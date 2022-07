SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in its history, South Dakota Urban Indian Health has a brick and mortar space dedicated to cultural events.

The downtown Sioux Falls location started hosting groups earlier this year, but had to limit attendance due to the pandemic.

Now, Urban Indian Health is increasing group meetings. The celebrate, the organization is holding a grand opening on Thursday, July 7 from 4-8 p.m. at the downtown location along Phillips Avenue.