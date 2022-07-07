SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Urban Indian Health is hosting a grand opening for a new location on Phillips and 7th Street in downtown Sioux Falls.

For the past year, South Dakota Urban Indian Health has been working to expand to the downtown area.

“We’re trying to do something unique that no one else seems to be doing in the Sioux Falls community in meeting some needs,” Samantha Chapman, communications director.

The new facility will allow easier access for those without transportation.

“A lot of our un-housed relatives are downtown and so by opening up our downtown location here, we have groups they can come and join and be a part of,” Chapman said.

This space will be used for everything from cultural events and language lessons to group meetings. Chief Cultural Health Officer Thomas DeCoteau Jr. says this place will serve as a safe place to gather and educate.

“A lot of us- we grew up with shame, so we are scared to be who we are. So as long as we have a safe place to come and learn…. They can come here not knowing anything or they can come here having lots of knowledge of the culture,” DeCoteau said.

“It’s giving native people the opportunity to learn more about culture, participate in culture, but also to educate non-native people that come into our communities,” said Megan White Face, community engagement coordinator.

Community Engagement Coordinator Megan White Face says everyone is welcome.

“Anyone can come here everybody can learn from each other, everybody can participate because the best way to learn about something is to do something,” White Face said.

A calendar of events is included. Thursday’s open house goes until 8 this evening.