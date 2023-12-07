BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Back in July, KELOLAND news reported on the students and staff in the College of Engineering at SDSU working to build a space rover as part of the “Break the Lunar Ice worldwide Competition“.

Today they got some out-of-this-world news.

SDSU’s Space Trajectory team worked throughout the summer to build a one-of-a-kind space rover that could be used to harvest ice crystals on the moon.

The Brookings team tied for “Runner Up” and won 75 thousand dollars. They are invited to continue moving up in the competition.