BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jackrabbit’s Women’s Basketball team is preparing to compete in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The Jackrabbits will host the Ohio Bobcats in the first round of the WNIT this Thursday.

These players are practicing hard to prepare for WNIT this week. For Paiton Burckhard this is her first time playing in this tournament.

“So it’s going to be different. We get to play in some home games which I’m really excited about, Frost is an electric place to play so I’m really excited for that different experience and then just to play as many more games as possible,” said Burckhard.

The last time the team participated in the WNIT was 2017 and they are excited for the chance to continue their season.

“Sometimes when you can really get some momentum and play well in this tournament, it can be a great springboard into what you want to do into the upcoming years,” said Aaron Johnston, head coach.

“Playing after conference season you get a lot more reps, you get to play with your team more and just really that’s your time to shine that’s what you work for all season is playing in those post-conference games,” said Burckhard.

Now that they know who they are competing against, it’s time to focus on training.

“Getting some focus, knowing that we are playing Ohio, getting a chance to watch them on film a little bit, bring some purpose to what we’re doing in practice is really important for the players,” said Johnston.

“It will be fun to play and potentially travel across the United States, so that will be fun,” said Burckhard.

You can catch all the action of the jacks versus Ohio State on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Frost Arena.