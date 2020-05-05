Breaking News
South Dakota COVID-19 update: Death toll at 24 as active cases go down to 802

SDSU virtual fundraiser a big success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A virtual fundraiser hosted by the South Dakota State University Athletics Department ended up raising a record amount this weekend.

Using online auctuons, YouTube Live and Zoom rooms, Director of Athletics Justin Sell says his staff and a lot of supporters brought in more than $1.7 million. It’s a record for the annual Jackrabbit Athletic Scholarship Auction. $372,000 of those funds will be going to Feeding South Dakota as well to help feed families in need.

“Way beyond just posting something on the web. It was a way for us to connect. I’m really proud of that and I do think it’s going to benefit us for many, many years down the road,” Sell said.

$207,000 was also raised for high-needs scholarshipts at SDSU. The donations don’t stop there. Today is Giving Tuesday around the country. If you’d like to donate to Feeding South Dakota, click here.

