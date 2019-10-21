SDSU students react to College GameDay coming to Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s one of the biggest sports rivalries in the Dakotas. This Saturday, No. 3 ranked South Dakota State University will host No. 1 ranked North Dakota State University.

This year, ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Brookings ahead of the big match up. It’s the show’s first time in South Dakota.

It’s news that been buzzing around SDSU all day. College GameDay is coming to Brookings.

“It seems pretty exciting, a lot of people watch it around the United States so it’s cool to see how crazy GameDay gets and how into football we get,” student Alicia VanderWal said.

“There’s going to be a lot of people from SDSU and pretty much all of their friends from around the state and I’m guessing a lot of NDSU fans too,” student Logan Jurrens said.

Students like Alicia VanderWal are excited for this weekend’s Dakota Marker football game.

“It’s a fun rivalry, we tailgate, it’s a big party and everyone has fun, we are making bison stew, it’s on the menu this weekend, just brings everyone together,” VaderWal said.

Before College GameDay makes its way to campus, university spokesperson Mike Lockrem says there’s a lot of work to be done.

“The producers are going to be on campus Monday, so we’re going to go around with them later today and look at what the options are, certainly we are going to have to adjust some things for the game itself, when we will allow people into GameDay parking, what we’re going to do for some offsite transportation,” university spokesperson, Mike Lockrem said.

Lockrem says they’re anticipating thousands of people to attend.

“When you think about GameDay, it’s 2 million viewers, it’s ESPNs signature show, and it’s an opportunity for us to put on a signature event and showcase Jackrabbit Nation and the state altogether,” Lockrem said.

“Everyone is just getting so excited for it, it’s just fun,” VanderWal said.

Tickets for the showdown are already sold out.

Lockrem says the university will continue to announce additional details for Saturday’s big event.