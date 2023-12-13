BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Students and staff at SDSU are gearing up for a big game this Friday.

The college will face off against the University of Albany in the semi-finals of the F-C-S Football Championship.

Students here at SDSU are preparing to wrap up their finals week and preparing for the big game where the Jackrabbits and the Danes will play off with the opportunity of going to Frisco.

Sophomore Gage Scholting is finishing up his last finals today. He says he’s noticed the hype around the game this week.

“A lot of kids are sticking around to get a free ticket to go in, it’s sold out. I think it’s just huge for the campus in general,” Gage Scholting, sophomore.

Students were also stocking up on their Jackrabbit gear.

“It’s really big for the bookstore for sure too. I used to work there, so it’s really cool with all of the new stuff. All like everyone is wearing jackrabbits when we win the game,” said Lincoln Hardin, sophomore.

The Jackrabbits have won 27 consecutive games over the last two seasons. Sholting says the team plans to continue that streak.

“I know a couple of kids on the football team and they’re in there probably 4 or 5 hours a day just working their tails off,” Scholting said.

If the Jackrabbits win this Friday, they will be heading back to Frisco for a chance of a back-to-back Championship.

“There’s a lot of excitement about the game, certainly an opportunity to host a Final Four game to go to the national championship. People are excited. People want to be here. They want to be part of that,” said Andi Fouberg, President of the Alumni Association.

Whether they win or lose, students say they plan to cheer their team to victory.

The game will start at 6 PM on Friday evening. Keloland Sports will have coverage of the game on air and online this Friday.