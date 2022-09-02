SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Businesses across the country are dealing with staff shortages, including senior living facilities. That’s why the Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls was happy to welcome some SDSU nursing students to one of their assisted living facilities Friday.

Checking vitals and having good conversations — that’s what the day looked like for some SDSU nursing students at Hearthstone Assisted Living in Sioux Falls.

“Mostly today we’re just roaming around, talking to people and, you know, seeing where we’re needed, helping wherever. Just get to meet new people and just let them talk to us,” McKenzie Hustead, SDSU nursing student, said.

The students were there to fill some needed clinical hours for their education, but the visit meant a lot to the Good Samaritan Society as well.

“I think it’s wonderful to see the interest in senior living, really. You know, staffing struggles are everywhere but we’re very excited to have the opportunity for them to learn about the different levels so they can really find their niche and grow in that,” Hannah Peters, manager of Hearthstone Assisted Living, said.

Hustead is in her third semester of nursing school. While she’s not sure if senior living care will be her life’s path, she knows how good of a career it can be.

“Honestly, it’s just like the meeting everyone, talking to everybody and just being there for them. You know, and making connections with the people living here and being able to put a smile on their face and make them laugh,” Hustead said.

“It’s really, really good experience in this level and higher level. It just really opens your eyes to what people are going through currently, what they’ve gone through in their past. To be able to help them through that now, I think, is really rewarding,” Peters said.

According to a survey from the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, 98 percent of nursing home providers across the country are experiencing difficulty hiring staff.