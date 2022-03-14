BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Ten SDSU students are spending their spring break abroad.

This spring break, SDSU’s South Africa trip is happening. This is the first study abroad class trip since the pandemic began.

These students have traveled around the world to learn about agriculture in South Africa this spring break.

“I’m really excited to see the different types of agriculture in South Africa, you know, compared to types in the United States. We are going to go see some really small emerging farmers and then some big commercial farmers and just to see you know comparatively how that is to the United States,” said Aubrina Melville, student.

“I think it’s important that you can reach out, you can meet new friends, you can get an appreciation for what we do have at home and be able to compare that to what they have. It’s also important to keep an opened mind and learn about different cultures,” said Sophie Pepper, student.

During their trip, the students will visit a variety of different agricultural operations, including a wild game farm.

“The students will actually help one of their veterinarians dart and move some of the wild game that are there, they will visit some of their cropland, and they will actually drive up and visit some of their Africano cattle,” said Michael Gonda, Animal Science Professor.

SDSU is excited to be able to send students overseas once again.

“They’ve been pulled back and pulled back from something they’ve wanted to do so long that now they are just flying forward to do any and all things international,” said Sally Gillman, Director of Education Abroad.

“These students have a had a lot of opportunities taken from them over the last several years. So the opportunity to get back to a little bit of a resemblance of normalcy and be able to travel and be able to see something and do something that they couldn’t do really for the last two years,” said Gonda.

Learning lessons that they will use for a lifetime.

“Seeing how in different areas of the world, how it’s done is going to help me better understand how to do a good business plan when I go back to the farm,” said Melville.

The group left for south Africa on Friday and will be returning this Sunday.

They have a blog which students and teachers will update daily.