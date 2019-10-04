SDSU students gear up for Hobo Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a day Jackrabbit fans look forward to each year – Hobo Day. Events this week are leading up to Saturday’s homecoming football game. This year the Jacks take on Southern Illinois.

From Weary Wil to buttons to t-shirts, there’s plenty of Hobo Day spirit all around the SDSU campus.

“The energy is just crazy, it’s our homecoming week and it’s a nice feeling having everyone come together and represent your school,” student Taylor Heinke said.

From the parade to the football game, there are plenty of ways students are celebrating Hobo Day.

“The game, I’m also excited for, I have a couple friends on the team so I’m pretty excited for how they’re going to play, cheering them on, but also just having a fun time with my friends again,” student Isabela Torres said.

“My favorite part is absolutely the parade. Most likely everyone you ask will probably say the parade; it’s such a unique thing,” student and Hobo Day Committee member Miranda O’Bryan said.

You may even find a few ‘hobos’ wandering around campus this week, including Jonathan Linke, who is on the Hobo Day Committee this year.

“A hobo represents people traveling or looking for work so I think people looking for work, having a sport coat to start out with and then all the buttons and pins about where you’ve been and what represent you are a big part of it as well,” student and Hobo Day Committee member Jonathan Linke said.

A tradition these students are proud to continue.

“As you go through the years at SDSU you understand the foundation of Hobo Day and the overall excitement about it,” Heinke said.

“It’s a way for the community to get together, both on campus and off campus,” Torres said.

The parade starts Saturday morning at 9:30 and then the football game starts at 2:00 in the afternoon. You can catch the game on MyUTV.