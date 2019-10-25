SDSU students gear up for College GameDay

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – We’re just hours away from the national spotlight shining brightly on South Dakota State University. Soon, thousands of fans will be heading to campus to be there in-person when the College GameDay broadcast begins.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the stage area ahead of Saturday’s live broadcast.

That’s leaving many people stopping by to grab a quick picture or even just get a glimpse of what they can expect.

Students say this has been the talk of campus all week.

“Anywhere in between campus and the union, it’s just signs and people talking about it everywhere, all over Twitter, it’s been pretty hyped up here,” student Jared Ruter said.

“Everyone is pretty hyped up about it, I think no one thought they were really going to be in Brookings just because we are a FCS school and not a Big 10 school but as soon as the word got out, everyone was talking about it. No one will stop talking about it,” student Blaide Friedrichs said.

The broadcast starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. But some students are planning to get here hours before that.

“I definitely expect to get here pretty early; I know NDSU fans travel really well so we definitely want to make sure it’s blue rather than green and yellow,” student Noah Getz said.

Some students say they plan to get here anywhere between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

“I think we are going to wake up around 3:30 a.m. and then meet with a bunch of guys at about 4:00 a.m. and then hopefully we get here about 4:30 a.m. in the morning and get the party started,” student Colby Wagenaar said.

“We are planning on coming around 4 a.m. or 4:30 a.m., so bright and early,” student Blake Hisken said.

A big event, helping put a spotlight on South Dakota.

“The professors have been talking about it. Students have been talking about it. It’s going to be a huge deal. A lot of attention brought to South Dakota State and Brookings; it’s going to be awesome,” Wagenaar said.

Organizers remind everyone who is headed to Brookings Saturday morning to park at the Swiftel Center and take the shuttles to the Student Union.

The College GameDay broadcast will end at 11 a.m. and then the Dakota Marker football game starts at 2 p.m.