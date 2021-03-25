SDSU students gain real world experience through class project

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – What you learn outside of the classroom can be just as important as what you learn inside the classroom. That’s the case for a group of SDSU students.

Sarah Sutej is a fashion studies and retail merchandising student at SDSU.

As part of a class project last semester, Sutej and her classmates worked with the University Bookstore to develop merchandising strategies.

“We found some trends that could be more influential in the book store. I was a part of the trend report, so I looked at pet sales; a lot of people are using their disposable income on pet sales, so we said that they could have more merchandise towards pets,” student, Sarah Sutej said.

Related Content SDSU moves back into phase ‘Orange-1’ as cases rise once again in Brookings County

Some of the ideas included moving the displays around the store and creating a stronger online and social media presence.

“Whether that’s Facebook or Instagram, Twitter, so we really now try to push that, and just watching that over the last couple of weeks, the followers and the likes that we’ve gained from doing that, it’s been amazing,” retail operations manager, University Bookstore, Sam Tutt said.

“Not only do they get a last minute chance to really implement all the things they’ve learned, but in a whole different context, and they have to think the other way around too, instead of answering questions, they had to now come up with the questions and figure out what information do we even need,” instructor in fashion studies and retail merchandising program, Bonnie Junker said.

Now Sutej will take this experience and use what she learned after graduation.

“By having a real client, it definitely helps us get a glimpse of what is to come,” Sutej said.

Junker says she plans to continue projects like this for her students in the future.