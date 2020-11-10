SDSU students encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 before heading home for holidays

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – SDSU students will soon be heading home for the Thanksgiving holiday. Now school officials are encouraging students to get tested for COVID-19 before heading home.

SDSU students have access to a testing site located in the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium concourse.

“We’ve had really great cooperation from the athletic department and being able to use this site, it’s big enough to allow students to drive through in their cars and get tested without having to leave, but it also provides some offices and storage and all the things you need to have a testing site here in the stadium,” associate vice president for student affairs, Doug Wermedal said.

Wermedal says they’ve been offering testing since August.

Now, students are preparing to spend the rest of the semester at home. Staff are encouraging students to get tested before returning home for the holidays with a testing event called ‘Test before turkey.’

“It’s just an ongoing mitigation effort to encourage students before they return home for Thanksgiving and that break to protect their family members and their hometowns,” public health specialist, Laura Dirks said.

“Make sure that test is in place so they know if they would need to quarantine as they go home or don’t have a positive test they can circulate a little bit more freely,” Weremedal said.

All in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Being part of the SDSU family is to think about your family back home, so one of the ways to keep them safe is to get that test before you go home and spend time with grandma and grandpa, aunts and uncles and all the other folks so the idea here is to make sure that is done safely,” Wermedal said.

Wermedal says the ‘Test before turkey’ event begins Tuesday. They will be adding some additional hours for this testing event. It is free for students, they just need their student ID.