SDSU students and staff prepare for Jacks Bash 2

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of fans will be filling the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium to hear performances from Zac Brown Band, Fall out boy and Gabby Barrett Wednesday night.

The original Jacks Bash took place five years ago, and the university is excited to be able to bring this event back to campus.

After not having many events and gatherings last year, event organizers say they are excited to be able to bring such a big event to their students and the community.

“Things were challenging, we didn’t get to do a lot of events and have a lot of gatherings and people together and to have something to kick off the fall semester with a bang and get people excited and back to doing more normal things just seemed like a perfect time to do it,” Director of Athletics Justin Sell said.

There are expecting to see about 20,000 people at the event.

“All the anticipation of the weeks leading up to it, it’s so much fun, it’s fun to see our students excited and you know it has an impact not only across out state, but regionally and it kind of fits with the mission of South Dakota State University,” said Sell.

“It’s really exciting that we got to the opportunity to go ahead and go through with it, especially after last year, COVID last year, we are finally getting out and getting to do more activities,” said CiCi McNair, student.

There are concerns with bringing in this many people during the pandemic, but the university has worked to through many different plans to make the event happen

“There’s always going to be some concerns considering that we do have new parts of the virus coming out, like the Delta variant and stuff, so it is a little worrisome,” said McNair

“Bring an outdoor venue, having a chance to put us all together, I think we are in a great position, we followed all the rules that we need to and safety protocols and we’re ready to go and excited to have a great night,” said Sell.

There are still tickets available for general admission.