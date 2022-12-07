BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Inflation has affected everyone, including college students.

The Jacks Cupboard has been operating on the SDSU campus since 2018, but this year, they have seen record numbers. The pantry offers a wide variety of food, but also provides other items that students might need.

Sisters Shannon and Kasandra Pappas are busy stocking the shelves with items for their fellow students in need. This year, inflation is impacting Jacks Cupboard.

“We have seen a general increase in the students we have seen, we went from about 40 to 100, and the general impact is of course growing,” said Shannon.

“I know that we have seen a lot of students come in here more, that shows yes everything is a little more expensive and it is also showing that we are having a very hard stocking our shelves, our corporations in town are not always willing to work with us when it comes to like donating stuff, because it is expensive for them too,” said Kasandra.

The pantry is stocked entirely through donations. Students are looking for everything from canned goods and hygiene products to winter clothing.

“Right now we are really pushing for new or gently used hats, gloves, scarves, as well as all the basic essentials our students really love cooking oil, toilet paper, granola bars, Ramen, just what you think a student would use,” said Shannon.

This year the food services on campus are also helping, by providing meal swipes to the dining hall.

“They are currently donating food blocks so you can go to Larson Commons and the student union and sign up if you need food plans and they can give you swipes,” said Shannon.

Keeping students warm and fed as they enter finals week.

“Having a place that you can either donate your leftover food to so it doesn’t go to waste or a place that you can just get your weekly meals at so you don’t have to worry about it, especially right now with finals week happening, it’s really important that you stay fed so you can focus on your class work,” said Kasandra.

The pantry is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6:30 in Ben Reifel hall. Donations can be made at any time.