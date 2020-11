BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota State University student is among 32 people named Sunday as U.S. Rhodes Scholars for 2021.

Hattie Seten of Sioux Falls will study at the prestigious Oxford University in England next year.

The process to elect Rhodes Scholars was entirely virtual for the first time ever because of the pandemic.