BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Some SDSU students are giving the College GameDay crew a taste of South Dakota.

The College of Agriculture, food and Environmental Sciences decided to make lunch. The main course was beef and for dessert, what else but SDSU Ice Cream.

The hosts gave the cookies and cream rave reviews.