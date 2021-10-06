SDSU Rodeo Team finishes fall season in fourth place

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The fall rodeo season wrapped up this weekend in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Both the SDSU men’s and women’s rodeo teams ended the season in fourth place for the region.

The SDSU rodeo team has been spending their weekends on the road since Labor Day. They’re ready to have some well-deserved rest before training for the spring competition season, which starts in April.

“Each weekend we’ve had a rodeo, Wisconsin, Nebraska, North Dakota and Iowa so right now they kind of need a break, get back to studying a little bit and I’m sure here in a couple weeks we’ll do some drills and everything like that and kind of get ready for spring,” coach Ron Skovly said.

“Right now I send some of my main competition horses back home, they’ve been rodeoing hard since the beginning of March I think they’ve been to 41 different rodeos over this year, so they are heading back home to heal up but I brought down some younger horses which allows me to get in practice and allows me to start training up the next generation,” said Colton Carlson, senior.

The rodeo team was excited to return to a more normal season this year.

“Just being able to get back to a lot of the places that we haven’t been at for a while, such as the jackrabbit stampede that we haven’t seen since my freshman year, is super exciting and great to see everybody and be back to normal,” said Carlson.

“It made you appreciate what we had before and we didn’t know it at the time. I think there’s a lot of things, you know, in the last few years that we kind of took for granted and now that everybody’s back there’s kind of a new sense of energy and yeah you’re tired, but you remember sitting around for six months and you couldn’t do it,” said Skovly.

The team says they are excited to return to rodeoing in the spring.

“I absolutely love competition and just getting your heart rate up, getting in there and feeling the nerves its something you realize most people don’t get to feel that competition environment ever and we get to do it basically every single weekend and just get in there, get excited and be able to compete,” said Carlson.

The team goes to 10 rodeos each year as a team and are looking forward to their own Jackrabbit Stampede Rodeo coming up this spring.