SDSU respiratory care students get firsthand experience working during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Respiratory care students at South Dakota State University are getting the chance to see what their careers will entail. In some cases even experiencing what it is like to work in their field during a pandemic.

Healthcare workers have been on the frontlines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now some SDSU students are also getting that firsthand experience.

While earning their degree, students in the respiratory care program apply for internships at some of the local hospitals in the state.

“They are actually employed through the hospitals, they obtain temporary permits through our licensing board, and they are able to work with a limited scope of practice, actually taking patient loads, taking care of patients in the clinical setting,” respiratory care program director, Lacy Patnoe said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given students a unique learning experience.

“It’s a unique time in our history where they are working with this group of patients in COVID-19, so they are really gaining a lot of good experience and helping the hospitals with their workforce shortages,” Patnoe said.

Brent Aukerman and Alyssa Badger are both students in the program.

“My first week there, my first shift, I had COVID patients,” student, Alyssa Badger said.

“The differences that come with this virus, being able to see that first hand now is definitely, there’s a lot of ‘ah-ha’ moments that make sense now, this is why people are having trouble,” student, Brent Aukerman said.

Experiences that are preparing students for their futures.

“We had to learn right then and there how to time manage, how to do everything, and all the RTs were helpful,” Badger said.

Students do clinicals and classroom work at Sanford Health and Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls and Monument Health in Rapid City.

The respiratory care program has both an associate degree program and bachelor’s degree program.