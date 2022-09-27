SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Barry Dunn, President of South Dakota State University, has been announced as one of three recipients of the Harold W. McGraw Jr. Higher Education Prize for his work with the Wokini Initiative.

The award is given each year by the McGraw Family Foundation and the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education. Dunn and two other winners will each receive an award of $50,000 and a sculpture.

Dunn is the recipient of the Higher Education Prize, with the foundation writing:

Dr. Barry Dunn’s work to improve college access for Native Americans advances the principles of equity and inclusion and demonstrates the power of education to elevate human potential, two core principles of the McGraw Prize. Dunn is president of South Dakota State University, where he created the Wokini Initiative to increase programming and support for students from South Dakota’s nine tribal nations. He was also instrumental in advocating for a new federally funded grant program for tribal students at 22 land grant universities and tribal universities. Statement of Dunn’s award from the McGraw Family Foundation and the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education

“I am extremely humbled and honored to receive this prestigious recognition and would like to thank the selection committee for choosing me,” Dunn said. “These types of recognitions do not represent the work of one individual, but rather the work of many.”

Others awarded this year include Roy Pea, who was director of the H-STAR Institute and co-director and co-principal investigator of the LIFE Center at Stanford University, and Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools since 2018.