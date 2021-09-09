SDSU poll shows division between people on vaccine passports

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A poll from South Dakota State University shows just how divided people are when it comes to vaccine passports.

New York City, New Orleans and San Francisco now require you to show proof of vaccination to enter many businesses.

Governor Kristi Noem signed an Executive Order several months ago, banning vaccine passports in South Dakota.

One part of the survey looked at the difference in opinion between younger and older South Dakotans.

Those 65 years and older approve of the measure overall. 46 percent are “very supportive”.

However, younger South Dakotans appear to be on the opposite side. 50 percent are “strongly opposed” to vaccine passports.

A possible reason for these differences is that older South Dakotans are at a much higher risk of complications from COVID-19, compared to the younger population.

The poll also looked at the difference in opinion between Democrats and Republicans. 57 percent of South Dakota Democrats are very supportive and 26 percent are somewhat supportive.

For Republicans, 65 percent are “strongly opposed” to vaccine passports and 10 percent are “somewhat opposed.”

The South Dakota COVID-19 Family Impact Survey was conducted from July 31st to August 14th by The SDSU Poll.