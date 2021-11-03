SDSU Police Department earns international achievement

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A university police department in KELOLAND has a recent achievement to be proud of.

Back in 2017, the SDSU police department earned accreditation from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators.

Now, the force is reaccredited.

“It’s a lot of work. It requires a full team and it takes dedication and time,” SDSU Police Department Sgt. Marc Reiger said.

In fact, Sgt. Marc Rieger says the department had to meet more than 200 standards every year for four years to reach this latest accomplishment.

“We’re one of only so many that are internationally accredited, which in law enforcement, especially campus law enforcement, is a pretty big deal,” Rieger said.

Close to 70 agencies are currently accredited by IACLEA, and the campus police department is one of nearly 50 that were reaccredited.

“I’ve noticed an increase in the public confidence toward us and understanding the accreditation has allowed one more way of us proving our loyalty and dedication to the public,” SDSU Police Department Sgt. Wade Oorlog said.

“If they understand that we are setting ourselves up for the highest standards, they’re going to be, ‘Okay, this is the department we want protecting us, the department we want to aid us in our time of need,'” Rieger said.

The SDSU Police Department is already eyeing another reaccreditation in the future. The department will be recognized during a conference in June in Las Vegas.