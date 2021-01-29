SDSU pharmacy students get firsthand experience administering COVID-19 vaccine

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – It takes a lot of work to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Now SDSU students are getting a firsthand experience in helping do just that.

With more vaccines becoming available, more people are rolling up their sleeves to protect themselves against COVID-19.

To help with that distribution, SDSU pharmacy students are administering some of the vaccines.

Madalyne Schuldt is one of those students.

“I, myself have gone on trips around South Dakota and given plenty of vaccines to long term care facilities, and then there’s also the opportunity to help actually vaccinate people that are working frontline health care,” pharmacy student, Madalyne Schuldt said.

“We were contacted by health care systems who needed assistance in initially immunizing employees and frontline workers and because our students get trained in immunizations, they were able to help give the COVID vaccines as well,” department head of pharmacy practice, professor, James Clem said.

Students learn how to give immunizations as part of the curriculum at SDSU.

They can then volunteer to help administer the vaccine.

“They are ready to administer flu shots, shingle vaccines, and all different kinds, and now they’re ready to give COVID vaccines,” associate professor of pharmacy practice, Brittney Meyer said.

Making this experience not only beneficial, but also rewarding.

“Just with the patients when you give them their vaccine and they say ‘thanks for making it so that my family can come see me again,’ and I think that’s one of the most rewarding things that I’ve gotten thus far with helping with the distribution,” Schuldt said.

Students are supervised by a licensed health care professional when giving the vaccine. So far about 30 students have volunteered for this experience.