SDSU moving forward with $4-million wrestling facility

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Regents has approved plans for South Dakota State University to move forward with the construction of an on-campus wrestling facility.

It’s the calm before the construction in Brookings. Pending final approval by the South Dakota Legislature, SDSU will break ground on a $4-million wrestling training facility in Spring, 2021.

“This is monumental for our program. Not only for SDSU wrestling, but for the wrestling community across the country,” SDSU wrestling coach Damion Hahn said.

The nearly 16,000-square-foot structure will be built on the southwest corner of the current Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. The practice area alone will feature more than 7,000 square feet of mats.

“Where they’re located in Frost Arena right now is near 50 years old and it’s not a big enough space to train 30-plus student-athletes,” SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell said.

“This is a facility, and I want people to grasp that because there’s only a handful of facilities in the country,” Hahn said.

Former SDSU wrestler and coach Frank Kurtenbach provided the lead gift for the facility.

“He goes to the Big 12’s, he goes to the NCAA Tournament, so it’s not like he hasn’t been involved or engaged, but for him to put that amount of money up to help get this thing going, and for others to jump in and support, it wouldn’t be possible without Frank,” Sell said.

After producing their first D1 national champion in 2018, Hahn says this state of the art facility will help transform the Jackrabbits into contenders for decades to come.

“I believe it solidifies our place with the top programs that are our there and it’s going to help us get over if you want to call it a hump, get over the hump a little bit, break into that top ten and really be trophy contenders,” Hahn said.

“We will have national champions, we’ll have All-Americans, we expect to finish inside the top-ten, and some of those years we have a chance to do a lot more in the sport of wrestling from a national level. This facility absolutely provides that base for us to continue our growth in the sport of wrestling,” Sell said.

The Kurtenbach Family Wrestling Center will also include everything from locker rooms to a lounge, complete with a nutrition center, and is tentatively scheduled to open in fall, 2022.