SDSU juggling graduation ceremonies, football over same weekend

BROOKINGS, S.D. — (KELO) There’s more than one reason to celebrate on SDSU’s campus this weekend.

Graduation ceremonies are taking place this Saturday and Sunday.

Planning for the special occasion started last year.

“We knew we needed to be able to do an outdoor ceremony. It was the best way to accommodate the number of graduates that we have and an added number of guests to witness that for their graduates,” SDSU university events coordinator Jamison Lamp said.

The graduation ceremonies were slated to take place in Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Now, the SDSU football team will take over the space Saturday as they take on Delaware in the FCS semifinals.

“We really started looking at the alternative locations on campus after the announcement of the number one seed for our football team,” Lamp said.

University event coordinator Jamison Lamp says graduation ceremonies will take place on the College Green.

“This same space is where College GameDay happened in October of 2019, so it should be a memorable and unique experience for the graduates of 2021,” Lamp said.

SDSU sophomore Logan Wolf says it’s exciting to have such a busy weekend ahead on campus.

“With the pandemic, hopefully, more people are getting vaccinated and we’re going back to our regular activities and that’s super nice to see as a college student who has had to go through a little bit of a rough year last year and beginning of this year, it’s really nice to see football doing well, graduation,” SDSU sophomore Logan Wolf said.

“It’s going to be a great weekend for campus, great exposure for the state, and Brookings and SDSU to have all these things going on at the same time,” Lamp said.

The first ceremony is at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Lamp says the ceremony will be done before the game begins at 11:00 am.

In total, there will be four ceremonies split up over two days.

You can see the full schedule and the backup plan for bad weather by clicking here.