SDSU Foundation sees record-breaking year for donations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Even during the pandemic, the South Dakota State University Foundation reached a milestone.

They finished 2020 with a record-breaking amount of money raised in one year, totaling a little over $73 million, which was roughly a $10 million increase from the previous record set in 2013. Donations will be used for a variety of projects on campus.

“The Raven Precision Agriculture Center was one place and the American Indian Student Center was another. A lot for scholarships. We saw a lot of support for scholarships. Also for faculty. Very people focused. I think people saw the need of what was going on and they wanted to know how they could help our efforts on student emergency funds, but really, I think those were the three big areas-faculty, scholarships for students and then some capital projects,” SDSU Foudation president and CEO Steve Erpenbach said.

They saw a big boost in donations from a couple of one-day fundraising events on campus.

KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt brings you this full report tonight at 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 