SDSU Foundation sees record-breaking year for donations

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Even during the pandemic, the South Dakota State University Foundation reached a milestone.

They finished 2020 with a record-breaking amount of money raised in one year, totaling a little over $73 million, which was roughly a $10 million increase from the previous record set in 2013. Donations will be used for a variety of projects on campus.

“The Raven Precision Agriculture Center was one place and the American Indian Student Center was another. A lot for scholarships. We saw a lot of support for scholarships. Also for faculty. Very people focused. I think people saw the need of what was going on and they wanted to know how they could help our efforts on student emergency funds, but really, I think those were the three big areas-faculty, scholarships for students and then some capital projects,” SDSU Foudation president and CEO Steve Erpenbach said.

They saw a big boost in donations from a couple of one-day fundraising events on campus.

