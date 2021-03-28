SDSU Foundation raises record-breaking $73 million in 2020

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State University Foundation had a record-breaking year for donations raised in 2020 despite the pandemic.

They received just over $73 million in donations last year, which was roughly $10 million more than the previous record for a year set in 2013.

Foundation president and CEO Steve Erpenbach said he was amazed, but not necessarily surprised.

“I think it really does speak to the loyalty of donors that we have and that’s alumni, friends, corporate partners. I think frankly they saw the need. They knew that there was a need to respond to help students and others, and they certainly showed that,” he said.

Campus projects and student scholarships are both set to receive some of this money. Some larger donations helped with the construction of the Raven Precision Agriculture Center, American Indian Student Center and The Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center.

“A lot of people responded,” Erpenbach said. “The big gifts are really important, but it’s just as important that we have a lot of people giving and that we’re able to reach people throughout the country that want to give back to South Dakota State, whether it’s $100 or a million dollars, all of it’s important to us.”

Over 10,000 people donated last year overall. The “One Day for State” fundraising event brought in over $1.6 million.

“We raised donations from all 50 states, which we’ve never done before either, so we made history there and then we had record breaking dollars and donors. It was a really successful year,” Gottsleben said.